Ausweb Virtual Dedicated Server solutions provide high performance, high-availability resources that are not confined to a single physical dedicated server.

With a Virtual Dedicated Server, your site or application is no longer tied to one server but is implemented across many nodes. This allows you to take advantage of our highly reliable and secure data center facilities and scalability.

When you’re running a business critical website, you need to be certain that your site is online 24 hours a day 7 days a week 365 a year. Give yourself the reassurance of Mission Critical Cloud Hosting.